4-year-old gifted with adaptive playset during Christmas light show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Christmas time is certainly a special time of year, but this season held even more magic for one little girl in our area.
Friday night, during the annual Bama Lights show in Pinson, 4-year-old Logan got the ultimate surprise when she learned she would be getting a brand new playset courtesy of “Magic Moments”.
Logan has already undergone numerous surgeries in her short little life and is unable to go to regular playgrounds. So her wish was for a playset that allowed her and her friends to play, with no limitations.
“To be able to surprise this beautiful, incredible, energetic little four-year-old girl, that we’re gonna do something special for her, it just brings out the whole meaning of Christmas, it’s the miracle of Christmas and here we are,” said Sandy Naramore Executive Director of Magic Moments
Each year the Bama Lights show asks for donations to “Magic Moments” instead of charging onlookers.
