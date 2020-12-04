Write Your Letters: USPS Operation Santa is live!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the USPS Operation Santa Page:
USPS Operation Santa is nationwide for the first time!
Each year, hundreds of thousands of letters sent to Santa from children and families arrive at Post Offices around the country. Most letters ask for toys and games. Some ask for basic necessities. Some ask for help for themselves and their loved ones.
USPS Operation Santa makes it possible for individuals and organizations to adopt these letters and send responses and thoughtful gifts in Santa’s place.
How to send letters to Santa:
- Santa’s mailing address should be placed in the middle of the envelope. Letters can be addressed simply to SANTA CLAUS, but USPS prefers his official Postal Service address:
SANTA CLAUS
123 ELF ROAD
NORTH POLE 88888
- Write your full name and address in the upper left corner.
- Then, apply a first-class stamp in the upper right.
For letter writers: Letters requesting clothes and shoes should include sizes and colors. Letters requesting toys, games and books should be specific.
These letters will populate the USPSOperationSanta.com website, which opens for letter adoption on Friday, Dec. 4.
For adopters: Customers are encouraged to go online and adopt a letter to help a child or family have a happy holiday when they otherwise might not.
There will be no in-person letter adoptions this year due to COVID-19.
Letters received before Dec. 15 will be uploaded and made available for adoption, though the sooner your letter is received, the more likely it is to be answered. More details for writing letters to the USPS Operation Santa program can be found on the USPSOperationSanta.com website.
