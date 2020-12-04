A Sylacauga elementary school moving to remote learning

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinecrest Elementary School in Sylacauga will move to remote learning beginning Monday, December 7 through December 18 because a high number of COVID exposures has created a staffing shortage.
Pinecrest leaders said students should be prepared to return to the physical classroom on January 5, 2021.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said, “Teachers are preparing packets to send home with students today, and they will be available online to provide assistance to their students and parents. Our administrators and teachers will remain in contact with families throughout the month to provide assignments and resources.”
Meals can be ordered online for pickup at www.scsboe.org, with free breakfast and lunches available for any child age 18 and under. Orders must be placed by 2 PM the day before, with pick up time from 11:30-12:00 at the front of the school.
For more information regarding meal service, please call Kelley Wassermann, Director, at 256-404-9293.
The remote learning change at Pinecrest Elementary School will also affect bus schedules. Bus riders at Indian Valley Elementary and Nichols-Lawson Middle schools should be prepared for earlier drop off times in the afternoon.
For more information regarding bus schedules, please contact David Wassermann, Transportation Supervisor, at 256-510-6398.
