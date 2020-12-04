School districts weigh impact of COVID-19 quarantine changes

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - State health officials are reviewing the updated guidance from the CDC about shortening the quarantine period for COVID-19.
Shorter quarantine periods could mean students are back in the classroom more quickly and Blount County School leaders say the impact of that could go either way.
A fraction of Blount County students work from home on a weekly basis but not because they’re enrolled in virtual learning.
“We typically average about 4 percent of our students in quarantine,” said Barbara Robertson, Director of School Nursing at Blount County Schools.
The district closely follows the latest ADPH Order on Quarantine and Isolation measures updated in mid-October, which says if a person tests positive or loses their sense of taste or smell they must stay out for at least 10 days. Close contacts to that person are out 14 days.
The CDC updated guidance Wednesday about COVID exposure, recommending that people without symptoms can end their quarantine on day 10 without testing or on day 7 after receiving a negative test.
“We knew some changes were coming. There have been changes since the beginning,” said Robertson.
State health leaders must decide if they will adopt the new guidance for Alabama. Until then Blount County Schools is staying course. District nursing leaders say the impact of the shortened quarantine period could be helpful, but we’ll have to see.
“We certainly hope it will be helpful. We have a lot of students who are well and having to stay home on quarantine and parents having to miss work. We’ll just have to watch this and see. If it throws us backwards, we’ll have to come back and re-evaluate,” said Robertson.
Nursing staff say they were contacted by ADPH that they would review this information and provide updates to local districts soon.
