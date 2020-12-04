How to help frontline workers fighting COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama doctors and nurses are working overtime as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state.
St. Vincent’s Hospital Administrative Nursing Director, Charles Lacey, said nurses are working 12 hour shifts or more due to a nationwide nursing shortage. But, he said there is something you can do to help make their shifts easier.
You can send words of encouragement to the hospital staff. Anyone can send in letters, hand drawn pictures, or cards. The positive messages will be passed out to the hospital employees.
Lacey said it doesn’t have to be a long message, even something small helps the staff feel appreciated.
“I have one that is about four lines,” Lacey said. “When I read it over and over again, it just lets me know that I am not in here alone.”
Lacey said some cards have had bible verses.
“Sending in the right bible verse and reading it at a certain time, it can really make a difference in your day,” Lacey said. “It can really turn things around and encourage you. Those things are very very helpful.”
He said reading the cards and messages helps them know they are appreciated.
“I think you can liken this to the pen pals that started with soldiers in the war,” Lacey said. “Many times, the soldier doesn’t care who writes them. If you don’t have anyone to write you, it is good to get a letter from anyone saying thank you when you are on the frontline of something.”
You can mail your letter to frontline workers at the following address:
1130 22nd Street South, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL
35205
