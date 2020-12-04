Hit and run: Man killed crossing street on scooter in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 26-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday evening while crossing the road at 46th Street N at Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N in Birmingham.
It happened on December 3 around 5:45 p.m.
The Jefferson County Coroner said Willie Joe Mickens, Jr. was struck by a motor vehicle while he was crossing the roadway riding a nonmotorized scooter.
According to officers, the driver who hit Mickens left the scene after the incident.
The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.
