Former longtime Calhoun Co. Sheriff passes away, funeral to be livestreamed to public

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson has passed away.
Sheriff Matthew Wade announced on Facebook that Amerson died Thursday night after a strong battle with cancer.
Wade posted a heartfelt tribute to the former sheriff that included how Amerson “cared for the people of Calhoun County with a deep passion.”
Amerson was elected as sheriff in 1994 and served six terms. In 2016, he had surgery for cancer.
The service for Sheriff Larry Amerson will be Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19, the service will be family only, but it will be livestreamed for all to watch from Mt. Zion Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements, and can help with sending flowers if you wish.
Amerson was a staunch advocate for the Calhoun County Children’s Center, and the family requests donations made to them in his name.
Any law enforcement agency that wants to honor Sheriff Larry Amerson, please report to Anniston Memorial Funeral Home 3865 US-431, Anniston, Alabama 36206 at 1 p.m. for the funeral procession to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
His family plans to hold a memorial at a later time.
