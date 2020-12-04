FIRST ALERT: A light freeze overnight, dry for Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures have already tumbled into the upper 30s in a few areas this evening and I would plan for a light freeze during the early morning. I’m expecting cloud breaks overnight, so lows should tumble near or just below 32º. The good news is we will have clearing for our Saturday, with highs in the 50s. Saturday night will start off mostly clear, but more clouds could arrive after midnight. I also want to give you the first alert for the possibility of patchy dense fog Sunday morning. Temperatures tomorrow night may drop close to freezing in far east and northeast areas. Most locations will wake-up to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Sunday morning.