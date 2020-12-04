FIRST ALERT: A light freeze overnight, dry for Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures have already tumbled into the upper 30s in a few areas this evening and I would plan for a light freeze during the early morning. I’m expecting cloud breaks overnight, so lows should tumble near or just below 32º. The good news is we will have clearing for our Saturday, with highs in the 50s. Saturday night will start off mostly clear, but more clouds could arrive after midnight. I also want to give you the first alert for the possibility of patchy dense fog Sunday morning. Temperatures tomorrow night may drop close to freezing in far east and northeast areas. Most locations will wake-up to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Sunday morning.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Dry weather is also expected for the big college football games. Sunshine is in the forecast for Auburn, with high temperatures in the 50s. I’m also expecting a dry evening for the Alabama game at Baton Rouge, but it’s going to be a chilly night, with temperatures falling into the 40s.
FIRST ALERT FOR SHOWERS SUNDAY: The system that produced the rain last night will intensify into the first Nor’easter of the season as it moves up the east coast this weekend. We will be tracking a trailing system that could produce a few showers late Sunday. The forecast guidance shows most of this shower activity arriving Sunday afternoon and evening. I can’t rule out a lingering shower or two on Monday. There are some indications there may be enough wrap-around moisture and cold air for a few snow flurries over far northeast areas. Highs on Monday will reach the upper 40s.
WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: After a cold start next week, we will enjoy a stretch of sunny days. Plan for near freezing temperatures early on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, daytime temperatures will make a nice recovery into the 50s, and possibly 60s by Friday. We will be tracking another system that could bring a chance of rain and possibly thunderstorms next weekend. J-P will have more specifics on the long range forecast in First Alert Weather, starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC Fox6.
Bundle up!
