Cullman Regional one of 13 health systems in Alabama to get vaccines in first round

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Regional will be one of 13 health systems in Alabama selected to provide vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers in the first round of vaccine distributions in the state.
“We are proud to have been selected as a Phase 1 Vaccination Clinic location,” Cullman Regional CEO James Clements said. “Phase 1 of the vaccination program is designed to provide front line health care providers with the vaccine.”
According to Alabama Department of Public Health, the State of Alabama will receive an initial allocation of 40,950 Pfizer Vaccines which will be distributed to 13 health systems and include 15 different vaccination clinic locations.
Cullman Regional will receive 1,950 vaccinations.
Federal and State government guidelines specify how the vaccinations will be allocated to front line workers. The allocations are: EMS Staff (15% of allocation), Physicians (15% of allocation), Nursing Home Personnel (20% of allocation), and Hospital Staff (50% of allocation).
Cullman Regional is currently working to set up a Vaccination Clinic with appointments. The vaccine requires each dose to be defrosted prior to use.
“The vaccine we will receive is set to be granted EUA (Emergency Use Approval) by the FDA on December 10,” said Chief Medical Officer William Smith, MD. “We hope to receive our allocation soon after the approval; therefore, we will have our full vaccination plan ready by next week. We hope to learn more in the coming days and will share information with the community as it becomes available.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.