City of Birmingham opens Boutwell as warming station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News meteorologist Jill Gilardi said Alabama could see some snow flurries Monday. Snow flurries or not, it’s going to be called over the next few nights.
The City of Birmingham will open Boutwell Auditorium as a warming station from Saturday, Dec. 5 to Tuesday, Dec. 8. The warming station’s operating hours will be 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.
Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.
Because of the threat of COVID-19, everyone will be required to wear a mask. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
To combat the spread of COVID-19, no food or clothing donations will be accepted.
However, the following items will be accepted:
- Bottled water
- Blankets
- Toboggans, socks, skull caps, gloves, scarves
- Individually wrapped snacks
Drop-off times for donations on Saturday and Sunday will start at 3 p.m. People may drop off goods on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boutwell.
