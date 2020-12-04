Bryant Bank gives money to families in need

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lakeshia Thomas almost lost faith she could find help for her family, until she called 2-1-1 at the United Way of West Alabama.
“It really meant a lot because I was like I don’t know what I’m going to do. I don’t know where we’re going to go,” Thomas said.
Thomas’ family is now one of four in the Tuscaloosa area receiving a $500 check from Bryant Bank.
This year, the bank wanted to hand deliver checks to families in need, instead of just giving $2,000 to the United Way to use as it saw fit. Thomas said her faith is restored after family members, churches and others she turned to for help couldn’t.
“I’m appreciative because sometimes you reach out and you get looked over and you’re like do they really help people. Is this really real?” Bryant Bank passed out those checks in Tuscaloosa Friday as part of its “Turning Banking Into Thanking” program.
“This year everyone had a really giving heart and we’re actually impacting 26 different agencies,” according to Kelsey Rush, marketing director for Bryant Bank.
That’s almost double the number of agencies or people statewide the bank usually supports during the holidays. Each of the 18 Bryant Bank branches in Alabama is doing something similarly in 2020.
