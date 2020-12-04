‘We need to buckle down’: Birmingham mayor and health leaders address COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Jefferson County health leaders addressed the media and people across the city Friday morning on the COVID-19 situation.
Woodfin said each of us has a responsibility to take care of ourselves, our family and our neighbors. He said to remember the three rules: wear a mask, avoid large crowds and wash your hands.
Woodfin asked business owners and managers to make sure to enforce the mask ordinance.
Woodfin also said some city employees will continue to work at home as positive cases rise in Jefferson County.
Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Health Officer, Jefferson County Department of Health, spoke Friday morning saying we are still in the fight against COVID-19 and we need to buckle down.
Jefferson County now has 35,000 positive cases and 500 deaths from COVID-19.
Hicks said more testing needs to be done because the positivity rate is at 11 percent right now and it needs to be down around five percent.
Hicks said, “This season we need to spread joy not COVID-19.”
You can click here for testing information in Jefferson County.
Hicks said it will probably be Spring 2021 before most of us have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.