Bessemer man escapes police custody; cash reward for information

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are searching for a man who escaped police custody Friday afternoon.
19-year-old Deantrez Sanders was being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail Bessemer division around 4:00 p.m. when he escaped.
Sanders is a black male, approximately 5′8″ tall, approximately 190 lbs and was wearing a dark colored zip-up hoodie with faded light colored blue jeans and dark colored shoes.
He has warrants for failure to appear on a robbery first degree, receiving stolen property first degree and attempting to elude.
He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.
The Bessemer Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to Sanders capture.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.