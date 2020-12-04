Alabama Walmart employees to share more than $17.5 million in bonuses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walmart associates across Alabama are getting bonuses before Christmas.
The company announced bonuses Friday including $7.9 million in quarterly bonuses paid to Alabama associates in their Nov. 25 paychecks. That bonus followed a strong third quarter business performance.
Walmart leaders said an estimated $9.6 million in special cash bonuses will be paid to associates on Dec. 24 in recognition of their sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic.
Full and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses.
“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” said John Furner, President and CEO – Walmart U.S. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”
The bonus amounts will be similar to the previous three special cash bonuses Walmart has provided its associates during the pandemic; part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150 and full-time hourly associates will receive $300.
Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers will also receive a special cash bonus.
