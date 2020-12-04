Alabama Dept. of Health not decreasing home quarantine just yet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said it is not possible at this time to decrease the home quarantine time frame to seven days for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
That’s one of the changes the CDC made this week.
Dr. Harris said Alabama can’t make that change right now for a number of reasons including our high case numbers and the disparity in testing resources among different parts of the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended two additional options for quarantine and asked states to review their respective COVID-19 situations.
The new guidelines will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.
According to CDC, 14 days remains the optimal time for home quarantine. ADPH leaders said taking options for home quarantine of less than 14 days carries attendant risks of disease, especially in Alabama’s environment of widespread community transmission, high overall percent positivity, and need to preserve testing capacity for symptomatic and high-risk individuals.
ADPH leaders said they are working to make the changes needed to allow 10-day quarantine. That change will require ADPH to make changes to current processes which should be finalized before December 11.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “While we would like to be able to decrease the home quarantine time frame to seven days for persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19, this is not possible at this time due to a number of reasons including our high case numbers and the disparity in testing resources among different parts of our state. We should not knowingly increase the percentage of possibly infectious asymptomatic persons out and about. Even though there is hope that our first doses of COVID-19 vaccine may arrive in the next two weeks, we are still months away from having enough vaccine to protect everyone. So, ADPH continues to encourage every Alabamian to stay home when possible, and to practice social distancing and wear masks when they must be out. Please protect the most vulnerable people in our state by doing the right things.”
