White House Coronavirus Task Force Report Raises Concerns about Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest message from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is that the country is in a bad place right now. The jump in COVID 19 cases is expected to continue to increase as numbers start to come in from the Thanksgiving Holiday.
The latest Task Force report still lists Alabama as a red state. This means Alabama has a high risk COVID exposure in our state. Alabama’s Positivity rate is 19th highest in the country.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force Report for Alabama does raise alarms about positivity and increasing hospitalizations numbers. The report is from November 29th which is based on the previous week’s numbers. Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Health said those numbers are not improving.
“I think the overarching message is we continue to have community spread of COVID-19,” Landers said.
Alabama this week has seen a jump in the number of cases of people testing positive for COVID. Landers believes the state is seeing just the beginning of the results of the Thanksgiving holiday.
“I think it’s reasonable we are already seeing activity related to persons around the Thanksgiving activity and we will continue to see that activity over the next seven days,” Landes said.
A big message from the Task Force this week is that those under 40 and those who are over 65 who attended a Thanksgiving gathering, should consider themselves infected and should get tested.
“Whether you traveled. Whether you were in a group; again if you have symptomology consistent with COVID consider getting tested,” Landers said.
Landers said it comes down to individuals doing the right thing. Wear masks, social distance and hand washing. She said this is a bad time as the cold season is upon us and flu is out there.
