20 units damaged in overnight apartment fire in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A fire Thursday destroyed 20 units in an apartment complex in Hoover. Thankfully, no one was injured, but several families have lost everything.
Now several groups are working to help these families.
A fitness group called The Sixth Avenue Sliders are giving clothes. The group’s president said he was moved to act after seeing the damage from the fire.
If you’d like to donate clothes you can call the Fountain Heights Recreation Center at 205-515-3912.
ORIGINAL: Officials with Hoover Fire and Rescue say several families are displaced after 20 units were damaged in an overnight fire at an apartment complex.
Captain Scott West says the fire started around 1:30 a.m. at Hawthorne at Wisteria off Lorna Road. Eight units have heavy fire damage and 12 have smoke or water damage.
Two men and three dogs were rescued from one apartment. Fortunately there have not been any injuries reported.
The fire was contained to one building. Officials are still investigating how the fire started.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.