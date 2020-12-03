Tuscaloosa City Schools will transition to an all virtual schedule Dec. 14-18

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School System has announced they will move to all-virtual learning for the final week of the Fall semester to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 following the Thanksgiving holiday.
The recommendation was made during a Thursday afternoon board meeting, citing concerns of the following:
- Potential for a surge following Thanksgiving break
- Increase numbers of isolations/quarantines
- Concerns for health and safety among staff
- Student well-being
- Advance notice for families to make the necessary arrangements
The full virtual schedule will began The week of December 14. Students who did not sign up for all virtual learning will return to school January 5 on a staggered schedule and transition to a four-day-a-week in person schedule on January 19.
