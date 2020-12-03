Rep. Mo Brooks said he would vote to reject some electoral college submissions

According to the AP in President Donald Trump’s latest legal battle over the election the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to hear President Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The court on Thursday said the case must first wind its way through lower courts. Trump had argued that there would not be enough time to wage the legal battle that way before presidential electors cast their ballots on Dec. 14. An attorney for Trump says he’ll file the lawsuit in circuit court. Biden defeated Trump by nearly 20,700 votes in Wisconsin. He is seeking to toss out more than 221,000 ballots in the state’s two biggest Democratic counties.