Police investigate a drive-by shooting at Catfish Heaven in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that took place in front of Catfish Heaven Thursday evening.
Police responded to the scene located at 2502 21st St. around 6 p.m.
According to police, a shooter opened fire in front of the restaurant from inside a car. Two occupied vehicles were hit as well as an unoccupied vehicle and the side of the building.
A woman inside one of the cars was struck by broken glass and/or bullet fragments. She was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.
