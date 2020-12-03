Police investigate a drive-by shooting at Catfish Heaven in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff | December 3, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 10:52 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that took place in front of Catfish Heaven Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene located at 2502 21st St. around 6 p.m.

According to police, a shooter opened fire in front of the restaurant from inside a car. Two occupied vehicles were hit as well as an unoccupied vehicle and the side of the building.

A woman inside one of the cars was struck by broken glass and/or bullet fragments. She was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

