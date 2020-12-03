Police: 4 arrested for shooting into Bessemer home

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police have arrested three people after a home was shot into on November 29.
Police say they responded to a home in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue North on a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found evidence that someone did shoot into the home, which was occupied by two adults and seven children.
Officers in the area spotted two vehicles -- a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a small sedan -- fleeing from the direction of the gunshots. They attempted to stop the vehicles but focused on the Jeep while not making contact with the sedan.
The driver of the Jeep kept going after police activating their lights and sirens, ultimately losing control and crashing on 18th Avenue and I-59/20. The suspects left the vehicle and attempted to run before police caught all four -- three adults and one child.
During the arrest, officers found four guns and later listed them as stolen. The three adults have been charged with the following crimes:
Demario Davidson, 32: shooting into occupied dwelling, two counts of shooting into unoccupied vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident w/ injury, attempting to elude and carrying pistol in vehicle without a license.
Total bond for Davidson is $137,000.
Jeremiah Cooper, 19: shooting into occupied dwelling, two counts of shooting into unoccupied vehicle, attempting to elude, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Total bond for Cooper is $128,000.
Kam’ron Clark, 18: shooting into occupied dwelling, two counts of shooting into unoccupied vehicle, attempting to elude and carrying pistol in vehicle without a license and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
Total bond for Clark is $113,000.
The 16-year-old juvenile is charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and receiving stolen property 2nd degree (gun). He is being held in juvenile detention.
