2 people shot and killed minutes apart in Midfield Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened minutes apart Wednesday night.
Police say 19-year-old Ti’Teauna Antunya Riggs was found shot inside a vehicle in the 1300 block of 12th Avenue at 7:24 p.m. She died at the scene.
At 7:41 p.m., police say 20-year-old Makiel Daveon Norwood was shot just a few blocks away in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue. He was found lying in the woods and died at the scene.
Police are investigating what led to the shootings and have not released any additional information.
