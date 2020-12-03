Over $600K grant awarded to help human trafficking victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $609,000 grant to help support victims of human trafficking throughout Alabama.
The Governor’s office said the grant will go to nonprofit Wellhouse, whose mission is dedicated to rescuing and restoring victims of human trafficking. The St. Clair County-based organization provides residential and therapeutic programs, along with medical and mental health care.
“The immense toll that this horrible crime takes on victims is hard for most of us to even imagine, and I am thankful that an organization like the Wellhouse is around to help these victims in the recovery process,” Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to award this grant to help the Wellhouse continue the important work that they do in Alabama.”
According to the Governor’s office, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, will be administering the grant from funds made available by the DOJ.
“Gov. Ivey has a heart for victims, and ADECA stands with her in supporting the work of the staff and volunteers at the Wellhouse as they assist victims of these terrible crimes,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in a statement.
Wellhouse also relies on local and private donations to make sure that services remain available to victims year-round.
