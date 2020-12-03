Oneonta Police introduce new K-9 officer

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oneonta Police Department has a furry, new addition!
Police say K-9 “Boogieman” has recently graduated from Highland Canine Training, LLC and will begin his duties next week.
“I look forward to seeing a brilliant career from this furry friend to all. Special thanks to all the hard work and extra training by Officer Ryan Pinyan along with Corey Archer of Highland Canine Training,” Oneonta Police posted on Facebook.
Boogieman specializes in narcotics detection and human tracking.
