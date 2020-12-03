One person killed in road rage incident in Blount County

From the Blount County Sheriff’s Facebook page: We are asking for your help. If you have any information about a road rage incident that took place on 12-02-2020 between the hours of 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm in the Palmerdale area to First Baptist Church Remlap involving two white Dodge trucks and a Toyota 4 runner. The Toyota was driven by a white male. This road rage incident resulted in the death of one of the people involved. If you have any information please call 205-625-4127.