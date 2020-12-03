One person killed in road rage incident in Blount County

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who they say may have been involved in a deadly road rage incident.
It happened Wednesday December, 2 between the hours of 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm in the Palmerdale area of First Baptist Church Remlap.
One person was killed in the incident.
From the Blount County Sheriff’s Facebook page: We are asking for your help. If you have any information about a road rage incident that took place on 12-02-2020 between the hours of 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm in the Palmerdale area to First Baptist Church Remlap involving two white Dodge trucks and a Toyota 4 runner. The Toyota was driven by a white male. This road rage incident resulted in the death of one of the people involved. If you have any information please call 205-625-4127.
A text alert from Blount County was sent Thursday morning. It reads: The Sheriff’s Dept. is looking for a gray/silver 2000 Toyota 4-Runner driven by a large white male with gray goatee. Call 911 if you see it.
