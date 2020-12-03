Man charged in traffic death of 5-year-old Russell Co. boy out on bond

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused in the traffic death of a five-year-old Russell County boy is out of jail on bond.
Police say 35-year-old Bryan Starr was driving a car on Highway 165 Sunday evening when five-year-old Austin Birdseye began being “unruly” inside the vehicle.
Starr pulled over and told Austin to get out of the car. Investigators say Austin wandered off where he was struck by another vehicle and killed. Russell County Sheriff Health Taylor says this is an ongoing investigation.
