Lawmaker aims to block uniform, mandatory adult vaccinations

“There are some that we have in place now, for vaccinations, when it comes to schoolchildren and things like that would be a good starting point,” Orr said. “But we want to look across state lines and see how other states have dealt with this issue, bring them together, present them to the legislature and see if we can make some sound policy decisions rather than a draconian, one size fits all, and the government mandates that all individuals have to get vaccinated.”