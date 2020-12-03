Investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Shelby and Chilton counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Chilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are working to solve recent catalytic converter thefts.
SHELBY COUNTY THEFTS
There have been several reports of these thefts in other areas including Montgomery and Jefferson counties. There was an arrest in the Montgomery case.
Shelby County deputies need help identifying the person of interest and vehicle pictured below as part of the catalytic converter theft that occurred in the Hwy 35 area.
CHILTON COUNTY THEFTS
Chilton County deputies said they have experienced a string of catalytic converter thefts throughout the county.
Deputies said the thieves are targeting church vans. Investigators encourage churches to secure their vans if possible. If not, park them in well-lit areas and in plain view of security cameras.
Chilton County deputies posted on Facebook they are working with Shelby County on the cases.
If you can help identify the vehicle or the person in Shelby County, contact Investigator Mitchell at 205-670-6045 or amitchell@shelbyso.com.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.
