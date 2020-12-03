FIRST ALERT: Allow extra drive time Friday morning because of rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some shower activity has been tracking across northwest Alabama and will be possible in Marion, Lamar, Winston, and maybe Walker county this evening, otherwise the main round holds off until 11 p.m. The bulk of the rain and potentially some rumbles of thunder arrive after 11 p.m. in west Alabama. It should end in west Alabama by 7 a.m. The I-65 corridor will see the greatest chance between 4-10 a.m. and east Alabama between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Drier weather moves in as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 50s tomorrow and be a little cooler over the weekend. The Auburn game at home is looking great with sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Just make sure you grab a jacket and sunglasses if you plan to attend the game. Alabama is traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday evening. Temperatures at kickoff are forecast to start in the upper 40s. The sky will be mostly clear. You will need a warm jacket or coat if you plan to attend that game.
A weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama next Monday. With so much dry air already in place, I doubt we’ll see any rain from this upcoming system. If we do see rain, it would be light and remain in parts of north Alabama Monday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 50s Monday. By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50 with overnight lows in the lower 30s. The remainder of next week is looking mostly dry with a gradual warming trend. We could see high temperatures approach the 60s by next Thursday and Friday.
You’ll need an umbrella by tomorrow.
