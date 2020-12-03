FIRST ALERT: Allow extra drive time Friday morning because of rain

Drier weather moves in as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 50s tomorrow and be a little cooler over the weekend. The Auburn game at home is looking great with sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Just make sure you grab a jacket and sunglasses if you plan to attend the game. Alabama is traveling to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers Saturday evening. Temperatures at kickoff are forecast to start in the upper 40s. The sky will be mostly clear. You will need a warm jacket or coat if you plan to attend that game.