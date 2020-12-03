DCH Health System to open new COVID-19 testing site in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The DCH Health system has a new and more weather resistant COVID testing site that will soon be up and running.
“We wanted to do something that provided more protection and support for our staff that allowed us to keep it open and didn’t suffer from the elements,” according to Terri Snider, the Emergency Department Director for DCH Regional Medical Center.
The Health System spent a million dollars on the metal structure. It will replace a tent testing site nearby that was damaged by high winds more than once. Starting Friday, people will drive into this building to get tested for coronavirus.
“We are up to 150 cars through here when we are open. And that’s a dramatic increase from what we were doing,” Snider commented The building is 3,700 square feet. It allows patients to get more privacy during COVID testing and for traffic to flow in and out easily.
“I think it shows the community we’re willing to put the time and effort into a nice facility that allows us to have a good through point. Our numbers are climbing. So we’re seeing more and more patients who are needing testing,” Snider continued.
DCH used money from the CARES Act to pay for the testing sites’ construction. In the future, that coronavirus testing site could also be used to vaccinate people once that becomes available in Tuscaloosa.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.