Cullman Co. students box up food and toiletries for families in need

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Cullman County students filled a need by filling up a box.
Health Science students who attend the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) took empty boxes and put food and toiletries in them.
“We want to provide for people who are not exactly able to provide for themselves. We are a helping group,” said Morgan Nail, a Vinemont High School Sophomore and 2nd year CATA Health Science student.
The empty boxes, provided by Cullman company WestRock, were filled with items like toothpaste, toilet paper, and deodorant and food.
The students bought the items with money raised from Christmas t-shirt’s they sold.
Students and their teachers also worked with the Cullman Electric Cooperative to secure food donations for the boxes. Brian Lacy with Cullman Electric says the Cooperative held a food drive among its employees, and Thursday that food was delivered to the students.
Those students, with help from other students from the Child Development Center, unloaded hundreds of pounds of food and will soon prepare the boxes for distribution.
“We wanted to give what we could offer because I’ve always been taught to give unto others as you would want…” said Jaeden Smith, a freshman at West Point High School and 1st -year CATA Health Science Student. “In a healthcare facility you always help your patients first, help everyone who needs it first, then you help yourself.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.