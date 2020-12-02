35-year-old Tuscaloosa man killed, toddler injured in accident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 35-year-old Tuscaloosa man was killed and a two-year-old girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident.
It happened Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6:20 a.m. on Alabama 5 near the 102 mile marker.
Alabama State Troopers said Michael Austin Rasco Jr., 35, was killed when the car he was driving collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Bao Feng Gao, 57, of Bessemer.
Rasco, who was not using a seat belt, was killed and died at the scene.
A 2-year-old little girl, who was in Rasco’s car, was hurt and taken to Children’s of Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.