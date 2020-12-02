35-year-old Tuscaloosa man killed, toddler injured in accident

35-year-old Tuscaloosa man killed, toddler injured in accident
By WBRC Staff | December 2, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 5:05 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 35-year-old Tuscaloosa man was killed and a two-year-old girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident.

It happened Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6:20 a.m. on Alabama 5 near the 102 mile marker.

Alabama State Troopers said Michael Austin Rasco Jr., 35, was killed when the car he was driving collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Bao Feng Gao, 57, of Bessemer.

Rasco, who was not using a seat belt, was killed and died at the scene.

A 2-year-old little girl, who was in Rasco’s car, was hurt and taken to Children’s of Alabama.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.