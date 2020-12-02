What does Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan look like?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re looking deeper into Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. States have until Friday to submit their plans to the government.
The state’s plan is broken down into three phases with those who need it the most being first on the list. Frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents are in Phase 1.
Phase 1B includes first responders and other essential workers.
Phase 1C has been added for people 65 years or older to get vaccinated.
Phase 2 could include teachers and school staff and people living or working in jails or prisons. Phase 3 would be more of the general population.
The phased approach is fluid and will be based on supply of the vaccine according to Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department.
Landers says we don’t need to stop wearing a face covering or practice social distancing when they start rolling out the vaccine because it’s going to be a while before everyone has a chance to get it.
“We are able to at least reduce this transmission by all of these measures and every Alabamian has a role in reducing COVID- 9 until we have widespread use of vaccine,” Dr. Landers said.
We’re told there will be vaccine distribution sites across Alabama especially in rural areas where we know there’s a lot of vulnerable people.
As it stands now, the vaccine is two shots with you getting the second one a few weeks after the first one.
You can read more about the proposed plan at www.alabamapublichealth.gov
