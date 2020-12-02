UAB working to give the gift of sight this holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB school of optometry is giving the gift of sight this holiday, through an annual event that offers free eye exams and glasses to those in need. But this year because of coronavirus. they are not holding a big in person event, and instead opening up for individual appointments all month long.
“We knew we couldn’t have as many patients and students and faculty as we normally do,” explains Dr. Janine Sims. She is the Service director for community eye care at UAB. “We normally have a big event on Saturday at UAB location but we can’t this year because it won’t work with social distancing.”
The free services at the appointments include everything from basic vision screenings to diagnosing serious eye conditions like glaucoma and cataracts.
“There are lots of people that know they can’t see, they may not be able perform a job well and they have a systemic condition and need and eye exam and they may not be able to get it,” says Dr. Sims
Doctors say the need is bigger than ever this year.
“It’s a win-win for the patient. They get glasses, they get to see better. There are problems and issues that they may be having and they just can’t afford [a visit], especially with covid. People have lost jobs and have been furloughed and if I am going to decide between medicine and food and my eyes, I am probably going to push my eyes to the side,” says Dr. Sims.
if you would like to make an appointment, just email giftofsight@uab.edu
