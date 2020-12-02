Tuscaloosa officer named to Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - From sports hero to law enforcement hero, a Tuscaloosa Police Officer will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Tuscaloosa Police Officer Lillie Leatherwood is part of the class selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee with votes tabulated by the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Officer Leatherwood became the University of Alabama’s first female Olympic gold medalist as a member of the United States’ 4x400-meter relay team at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.
In 1988, she won a silver medal as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team at the Summer Olympics in Seoul.
“I am truly honored to receive this award along with the other inductees,” Leatherwood said. Officer Leatherwood became a TPD officer in 1993 and was assigned to the department’s Police Athletic League in 1995. She became director of the athletic and educational program that pairs at risk youth with officers in 2013.
“Officer Leatherwood has been an inspiration and a mentor to so many kids in Tuscaloosa over the last 25 years,” said Chief Brent Blankley. “Her induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame will be well-deserved.”
