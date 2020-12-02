Sylacauga HS shifts to remote learning

Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said, “There is no equal substitute for in-person learning, but our high school staff and students are well versed in distance education. Our decisions are made with everyone’s health in mind, and we will continue to mitigate risks before bringing students back to the physical classroom at Sylacauga High School. While we have not experienced the same issues in our other schools, I do want to emphasize the importance of following the guidelines for wearing masks and maintaining appropriate distances both inside and outside of school facilities at all times.”