Sylacauga HS shifts to remote learning

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga High School will shift to remote learning beginning Thursday, Dec 3. This is because of the high number of COVID-19 exposures since the Thanksgiving break.
School officials say students should plan to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 5, while district and school leaders monitor and evaluate the overall health conditions in the community.
Extracurricular activities at Sylacauga High School will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
School officials say this transition will only affect Sylacauga High. Students at all other schools will continue to receive in-person instruction from their classroom teachers. The decision supports the statement issued yesterday by Governor Kay Ivey urging school systems to maintain in-person learning.
“As we are learning more about COVID-19, we are seeing more and more clear evidence pointing out that our students are safe in the classroom with strong health protocols in place,” the governor stated.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said, “There is no equal substitute for in-person learning, but our high school staff and students are well versed in distance education. Our decisions are made with everyone’s health in mind, and we will continue to mitigate risks before bringing students back to the physical classroom at Sylacauga High School. While we have not experienced the same issues in our other schools, I do want to emphasize the importance of following the guidelines for wearing masks and maintaining appropriate distances both inside and outside of school facilities at all times.”
