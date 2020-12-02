From Sundance to Sidewalk, local film organization selected for honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s own Sidewalk Film has been selected as one of the few satellite locations for the Sundance Film Festival happening in 2021.
The Sundance Festival sees about 50,000 attendees at their yearly event, and since that can’t happen this year, they’ve gone digital.
Sundance is the largest independent film festival and Birmingham joins cities like Miami, Denver and Dallas as locations where films will debut this year.
The team at Sidewalk Film will show films at their theater and they’re planning to have a pop-up drive-in movie event in the theater district downtown.
The Sidewalk Film theater is already open and showing films at 20 percent capacity which they plan to continue for the Sundance showings.
“We’re honored to be chosen by Sundance and we are working with them to program the films, we aren’t just providing a venue, we are working with the programmers at Sundance to choose the films for Birmingham,” said creative director Rachel Morgan. Morgan also said this was a huge honor and they are excited to work with the Sundance folks.
They’ll keep people updated on their Sidewalk Film social media pages as well as SidewalkFest.org when the titles are decided on and tickets go on sale.
