State health leaders advises public to not follow CDC updated quarantine guidelines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention have updated the COVID-19 home quarantine time frames, we’re on your side finding out why and what it means for your family.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the recommended quarantine time for those exposed to COVID-19 to between 7 and 10 days, instead of a full 2 weeks, depending on test results and symptoms.
That means if you’ve been exposed to the COVID-19 virus but do not develop symptoms, the new recommendation is to only quarantine for 10 days.
If you test negative, you can safely leave your home in a week.
For those who have tested positive for the virus the quarantine time remains the same at two weeks.
Deputy health officer Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health weighed in on why the changes are being made.
“In order to gain compliance regarding home quarantine but also recognizes there could be some potential for the length of time placing an undue burden on someone,” Dr. Landers said.
The CDC handed down those guidelines but also told each state to do what’s best for them.
Landers said the state has not decided on whether to follow the CDC’s new recommendation but in the interim everyone should continue to follow previously set guidelines until further notice.
