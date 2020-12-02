Scholarship established at UAB in honor of Megan Louise Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘She had a kind big heart.’ Susann Montgomery-Clark said her daughter, Megan Louise Montgomery, loved animals, people, writing and fundraising for causes close to her heart.
Her legacy and passion for learning and giving now live on through the Megan Louise Montgomery Endowed Memorial Scholarship at UAB.
Mountain Brook Police believe Megan’s life was taken as a result of a domestic dispute.
Her estranged husband is charged in her death.
Megan’s mother, Susann, and her stepdad Rod established a scholarship in Megan’s name.
The Megan Louise Montgomery Endowed Memorial Scholarship is named in memory of alumni Megan Montgomery. Megan, a prolific and talented writer, earned her undergraduate degree and Master’s degree in Communications Studies. This memorial scholarship will honor Megan’s memory as well as assist promising students who are perusing a degree in Communication Studies.
Susann told UAB’s Julie Keith, “UAB helped her find her voice.”
Susann said, “She was so gentle and soft-spoken, but passionate about the causes that were important to her. Her voice was in the pen, in the written word. It wasn’t her style to yell and shout, but her voice became loud through her writing - that’s how she made herself heard. It’s so meaningful and so gratifying to know she was able to hone her talents and use them to help others. We are grateful to have the opportunity to support other students who want to do the same.”
You can donate to the Megan Louise Montgomery Memorial Scholarship by clicking this link.
