Man accused of child sex crimes wanted in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of sex crimes against two children under the age of 14.
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 63-year-old Charles Sam McDonald, aka “Uncle Sam.” McDonald is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s office says he is wanted on one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse. These offenses occurred in Autauga County between Nov. 1-Dec. 1.
Authorities say McDonald may be driving a silver 2016 Jeep Compass 4x2 SPO with Alabama tag 4AD6963.
He may be in the Autauga County or Chilton County areas but could have possibly fled to the area around Beckley, West Virginia. McDonald has stated to family members that he was leaving for an area that “has one way in and one way out,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who can help authorities find him is asked to contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or secret witness line at 334-361-2599.
You may also call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
