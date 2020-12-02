LifeSouth asks for volunteers to donate blood and plasma during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Plasma donations are still needed as healthcare workers work to treat COVID-19 patients.
Plasma is essentially the stuff in your blood that isn’t the red blood cells, and it can help people who have COVID-19.
Organizations such as LifeSouth are asking people who have recovered from COVID-19 to roll up their sleeves.
“So many different patients at all of our different hospitals have come down with COVID and everybody who comes and donates, we are able to test for antibodies,” said Blake Lee, LifeSouth Development Coordinator.
Those antibodies can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
“If they have the antibodies, we can get them to donate their plasma and that plasma will go to a patient to help treatment later on.”
They still need people to donate both plasma and blood because there is a critical need, but they’re grateful for those who have volunteered.
“We’ve had a really good turnout though, we’ve been surprised by the amount of people who come to our drives and to our center every day just to donate plasma.”
Everyone who donates blood is automatically tested for antibodies and the resulting plasma is distributed to local hospitals. This time of year, blood donations are again, critically needed.
