Hoover teens launch coding camp for children

Much of the video in this story was shot prior to the pandemic. That is why people are seen without masks.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Computers and coding are a part of our lives now more than ever. That’s why three impressive teenagers from Hoover High have launched a camp to teach younger children how to code.
“In the future computer and technology is only going to get more advanced, the fact that we are offering these young kids the opportunity to be introduced to coding and computers and making their own projects I think that’s super important,” explains one of the co-founders Leo Song.
Leo and two other students, Shaams Nur, and Victor Song, teamed up to launch HooverCamp, which has two courses, HooverCodes and HooverEntrepreneurs.
The first coding camp had over 40 students sign up. Due to the pandemic classes are now being offered online only, but they say that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“Originally our camp was only in person for people in the hoover area, but with coronavirus and this online setting we are able to teach everyone from around the country,” says Victor.
“We want to help our community right now, certainly in the coronavirus time, many people don’t have things they can do. We just want to make a positive impact and help kids prepare for the future since technology is taking over our world.”
They had interest from across the country too, with students from as far away as Maryland signing up for their camp.
Founder Shaams Nur, who is just 14 years old, says they want to make sure students are exposed to all the options at a young age.
“We want to let kids know there are other career paths, its not just math and science. Coding and entrepreneurship aren’t as traditional but the fields are just as big.”
The classes are for students ages 8-12 but they plan to raise that age as they age themselves.
The fees are 60 dollars per course or 100 dollars for both.
“We only decided to charge because we want to give back to our communities with every bit of profit we earn we will be donating to buy laptops and give back to the hoover public library to give more children this opportunity,” says Leo.
The summer camp ran every day but the winter entrepreneurs camp is spread across several weekends. The first class is this Saturday December 5.
“We wanted to do a test run, and see if the entrepreneurship class is working,” says Nur “I consider this year a success no matter how many students we have because we have learned so much.”
The teens hope by introducing students to the options at a young age, they can give them a head start on their careers.
“We want these kids to understand that their participating in something that could possibly be making them millions in the future. Every single day we are watching tvs, on our phones, playing games, it’s only going to get bigger in the future,” says Leo.
If you are interested in learning more about the camps, or to sign up, check out their website https://hoovercamp.com/
Much of the video in this story was shot prior to the pandemic. That is why people are seen without masks.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.