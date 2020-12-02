Homewood’s 2020 Lighting of the Star and Cruisin’ Christmas Parade

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood city leaders is making some changes to the 2020 Lighting of the Star and Homewood Christmas Parade because of the pandemic.
The Lighting and Cruisin’ Parade is set for December 6, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
This year’s Christmas Parade will look a bit different than it has in past years. The parade will be a DRIVE THROUGH Parade, with spectators staying in their cars while floats stay stationary along the parade route.
You can watch the Lighting of the Star beforehand on the Chamber’s Facebook Page at 5:30 pm.
Please visit www.homewoodparks.com for more information.
