Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Refresh Family Church in Birmingham will host a second free COVID-19 testing drive-thru.
The 2nd community Coronavirus testing initiative comes in response to the continued rise in cases of the COVID-19. The church will again offer Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing to the community through a partnership with the local Urgent Care Facility, Your Kids Urgent Care Vestavia.
Refresh Family said it is committed to continue providing a viable solution to help close the gap on health disparities among those within their surrounding community, especially those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged.
The Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing will consist of nasal swabs and will be held in the church parking lot at 117 12th Ct NW, Birmingham on Saturday, December 5, between the hours of 10am – 2pm.
The COVID-19 tests are available to anyone and all ages are accepted.
The testing is free. Participants will be asked to provide a form of identification and an insurance card if they are insured. No co-pays will be required.
“COVID-19 testing initiatives are a strength and support for our local communities,” said Felicia Fortune, Partner & VP of Operations at Your Kids Urgent Care. “We are grateful to partner with Refresh Family Church to provide this testing for FREE as a way to help all individuals and families within the community to receive the essential medical care they desperately need.”
Your Kids Urgent Care will provide results of the testing within 48-72 hours.
“If participants receive a ‘positive’ test result, our staff will contact them by phone and provide thorough information and recommendations for next steps and a plan for recovery,” Fortune said.
Discover more about Refresh Family Church by visiting www.refreshfamily.church. To connect with the ministry or learn about their future community, you may contact their ministry team by phone 205-854-7727.
