FIRST ALERT: Rain expected late Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sunshine feels nice and temperatures are in the 50s. Clouds begin to increase overnight as the “Next Big Thing” tracks in our direction.
Temperatures drop into the lower 30s and even upper 20s to the north.
Clouds thicken up tomorrow and showers will be possible in west Alabama during the afternoon hours. Temperatures top off in the middle 50s.
Rain and even a few storms associated with our “Next Big Thing” build in on Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain, heavy at times looks to exit east by the early afternoon.
The weekend forecast features dry weather, sunshine, and highs in the mid 50s and morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s. It will be a perfect weekend to watch some football, get your Christmas tree, and decorate outside if you haven’t already.
Next week looks quiet and the temperature pattern looks to persist where we see lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
