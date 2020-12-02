DCH Health System hosts annual food drive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH employees rolled out boxes of food Tuesday that will be given to families this year’s as part of its annual holiday food drive.
“I think this is a really important time. We have so many that are impacted right now in the community, whether they’ve had layoffs or cut back in hours. This is a great way to provide for those families and even those who haven’t been in school, it’s another opportunity to have a meal,” according to Lori Sommers, HR Director for the DCH Health System.
Employees at DCH and Northport Medical Center were given lists of food items to collect at the beginning of November. The goal was to put enough food in a box to feed a family of four. The group hopes to donate more than 400 food boxes.
They typically include canned vegetables, stuffing and other non-perishable food items. Sommers said knowing that people in need now won’t have to go without makes this event one of the happiest of the year at the hospital.
“Employees do such a great job of pulling together and bringing those boxes together. We’ve already had one department alone that’s already collected 41 boxes,” Sommers explained.
As many as 300 DCH employees participated in the 2020 food drive.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.