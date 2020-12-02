Cleveland Clinic-Akron General ICU nurse with COVID-19 documents her hospitalization, journey with virus

This nurse turned patient is documenting her coronavirus journey on her Facebook page, and she lists everything from her dry coughs, that were the first symptom to Day 14 where she had a 102.6 temperature. On Day 20 Thompson tells her loved ones and friends in a post that she gave up and was admitted to the hospital after being so weak in the show she couldn’t move or breathe. On Day 24 Thompson says she was treated with the drug Remdesivir and it finally brought her fever down.