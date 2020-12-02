Celebrating country music legend Country Boy Eddie

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - He’s not only an Alabama country music icon, he’s a WBRC icon and treasure.
Country Boy Eddie is turning 90 years old and WBRC FOX6 is celebrating him with a television special called “Absolutely Alabama: Country Boy Eddie’s 90th Birthday Celebration.”
Before he was Country Boy Eddie, Gordon Edwards Burns sold Garden Spot Seeds door to door at the age of 13 to buy his first fiddle.
In 1957, Eddie started the Country Boy Eddie Show on WBRC. The country music program stayed on the air for 38 years and made him a household name in Alabama.
Through the decades he had many stars on his show (before they were huge stars).
Country Boy Eddie also had his own music show in Nashville and he once hosted a then unknown Dolly Parton.
The ‘Absolutely Alabama: Country Boy Eddie’s 90th Birthday Celebration’ will air on WBRC FOX6 on Monday, December 14 at 6:30 p.m.
WBRC FOX6 will also be airing the classic Country Boy Eddie Christmas Specials again this year.
