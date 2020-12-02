Can your employer mandate workers take a COVID-19 vaccine?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama could be getting access to a vaccine against the coronavirus in the next few weeks. Healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes will be the first ones to get it.
Optimism is spreading around the country over the prospects of preventing people from getting COVID-19. Two vaccines are now before the FDA for emergency approval.
Next year, more people will be able to get the shots. But one question some folks are asking is can your employer force you to take it if you don’t want it?
There are some estimates out there that less than 50% of people would be willing to get the vaccine.
A former law school dean and federal judge said under certain circumstances, yes - your employer could require you take the shot.
“The answer is yes, once it’s finally approved. During this early phase where we are talking emergency use, probably not,” said John Carroll, Professor at Cumberland School of Law.
But Carroll said once the FDA gives final approval, that takes away concerns of negatively impacting your health and then your employer could demand you get the vaccine.
“It’s a public health issue. He wants to protect his employees. He wants to protect his customers who come into his business from COVID-19 and there are cases that approve you have the flu vaccine for continued employment,” Carroll said.
Carroll said an employee still can make arguments under federal law against being forced to take the vaccine.
“There are federal laws under the Americans with Disabilities Act Title 7 which forbids religious discrimination. So those acts apply if you say I can’t take it because of my religion,” Carroll said.
Carroll said he still expects state government and Congress will debate protecting the vaccine manufacturers from lawsuits stemming from the vaccine the coming months.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.