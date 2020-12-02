Blount County Sheriff’s K9 Zeus gets body armor donation

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff’s K9 Zeus looks very regal and handsome in his new body armor.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Department posted pictures on their Facebook page Wednesday of Zeus in his new bullet and stab protective vest.
The vest was thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K9 Zeus’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Jethro, Canton, OH Police Department.”
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,033 vests to K9s in all 50 states.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.